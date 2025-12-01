Key issue in Ukraine-US peace talks remains unresolved

Negotiators also discussed potential election timelines and territorial issues, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing officials.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by top security official Rustem Umerov in place of Andrey Yermak – who resigned as Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff amid a corruption scandal – discussed US President Donald Trump’s peace roadmap with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, and informal adviser Jared Kushner. The meeting in Florida on Sunday lasted more than four hours.

Rubio said the session was productive but warned that “there’s still work to be done,” calling the negotiations “delicate” and “complicated.”

A source close to the Ukrainian delegation told AFP the talks were “not easy” and that “the search for formulations and solutions continues.”

Umerov publicly thanked Washington for its efforts – a message aimed at Trump, who has previously rebuked Kiev for showing insufficient gratitude – saying, “US is supporting us. US is working beside us.”

The discussions – which were held at the Shell Bay Club, a golf and racket venue developed by Witkoff in Hallandale Beach – reportedly covered possible timelines for new elections in Ukraine and the prospect of potential land swaps between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that signing a deal with Kiev is “legally impossible” due to Zelensky’s status, as his presidential term expired last year but he has refused to hold elections due to martial law.

Kiev has continued to reject Russia’s core demands, including the withdrawal of troops from Donbass and recognition of its new borders. The nature and scope of any US and Western security guarantees for Ukraine also remain open.

Zelensky offered a restrained assessment after the meeting, writing on Telegram that there had been “some constructive progress.”

Rubio signaled to Kiev’s European backers that Washington will press for a peace agreement before granting any security guarantees to Ukraine, according to Politico.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine drop its NATO membership ambitions and become a neutral state. Moscow has also stressed that it will not allow nuclear weapons or Western troops on Ukrainian soil, warning that such a scenario could lead to a war with the bloc.

