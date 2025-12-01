US, Ukraine yet to agree on final version of peace plan

Washington and Kiev were unable to make a final decision on the draft peace agreement on the Ukraine conflict during their recent consultations, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported, citing a source.

"The talks focused on the issues that remain unresolved rather than on the framework finalized in Geneva. We can’t say that we have a complete understanding of the final version, but another step forward has been made," the source noted.

The parties paid much attention to the territorial issue, RBC-Ukraine pointed out. "The search for potential solutions continues but it’s certainly a very complicated issue," the source said.

According to the media outlet, Kiev’s delegation also tried to explain the Ukrainian authorities’ unwillingness to abandon plans to join NATO. However, the source said the US delegation kept emphasizing the need for compromise.

The US and Ukraine held talks in Florida on November 30. The US delegation comprised Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while Ukraine was particularly represented by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and Sergey Kislitsa, first deputy foreign minister. Rubio said after the meeting that talks had been productive but there's "more work to be done." According to him, the US is optimistic about resolving the conflict but maintains a realistic position.

MNA