Bangladesh court convicts ousted PM Hasina of corruption

The court in capital Dhaka also found her sister, Sheikh Rehana, and Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq, guilty and sentenced them to varying terms in prison, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last month, a special tribunal in Dhaka sentenced Hasina in absentia to death for crimes against humanity during the country's July uprising in 2024.

The tribunal has ordered 78-year-old Hasina to return from India and face trial. She is accused of ordering a violent police response to a student protest, which led to her being removed from power last year.

MA/PR