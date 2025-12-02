  1. World
Protesters call for Netanyahu trial in corruption case

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Protesters assembled outside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in occupied Al-Quds after he sought a pardon in his ongoing corruption trial.

Demonstrators urged that the prime minister be held accountable, emphasizing that the illegal Zionist entity is not “a Trump protectorate and not a banana republic,” alluding to US President Donald Trump's request last month for a full pardon for Netanyahu, Al Jazeera reported.

On Monday, Israeli regime president Isaac Herzog remarked that Netanyahu’s pardon request “unsettles many people in this country.”

He further noted that the matter “will be handled in the most proper and precise way… I will consider only the good of the ... Israeli society.”

Netanyahu faces charges including one count of bribery and three counts each of fraud and breach of trust.

