Hasina sentenced to death by Bangladeshi tribunal

According to Mehr News Agency, A court in Dhaka on Monday sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death, finding her guilty of crimes against humanity during last year's mass demonstrations against her government.

The International Crimes Tribunal delivered the verdict under heavy security and in Hasina’s absence, as she remains in India, BBC reported.

The tribunal said Hasina committed crimes against humanity and described her as the “superior commander of all the atrocities.”

“The crimes happened in her (Sheikh Hasina’s) cool knowledge,” the three-member panel led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder said while reading from its 453-page judgment.

It said “all the conditions of being a case of crimes against humanity were proved” against her.

Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who is also outside Bangladesh, was likewise sentenced to death.

Hasina and her aides are allowed to appeal before the apex court in person within 30 days.

Hasina fled to India on Aug. 5 last year during a mass uprising that resulted in more than 1,400 deaths.

