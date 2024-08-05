Bangladesh PM flees to West Bengal in India amid clashes

"She and her sister have left Ganabhaban (the Prime Minister's official residence) for a safer place," the source told AFP.

"She wanted to record a speech. But she could not get an opportunity to do that," the source said.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters defied curfew, marching on the capital's streets and later storming the Prime Minister's palace. Visuals showed crowds running into the premier's official residence in Dhaka, waving to the camera as they celebrated.

Soldiers and police with armored vehicles in Dhaka had barricaded routes to Ms. Hasina's office with barbed wire, but vast crowds flooded the streets, tearing down barriers.

Local media estimated as many as 400,000 protesters were on the streets but it was impossible to verify the figure, NDTV reported.

This comes as Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman is set to address the nation after 98 people were killed in fierce clashes yesterday, taking the death count since protests erupted last month to over 300.

Rallies that began last month against civil service job quotas have escalated into some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Hasina's 15-year rule and shifted into wider calls for the 76-year-old to step down.

The protesters had earlier dismissed Ms. Hasina's invitation for dialogue aimed at quelling escalating violence and consolidated their demands into a unified call for her resignation.

MA/PR