Iran's military might, weapons worry Israel: media

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli media, citing a security source in the regime, admitted that Iran's weapons and military power have caused concern for Tel Aviv's security services.

According to the report, Israeli sources emphasized that the fast pace of strengthening Iran's military forces is worrying for the Zionist regime.

Earlier, the Yedioth Ahronoth (Ynet) newspaper reported that Iran is rapidly strengthening its missile capabilities.

It is noteworthy that during the 12-day imposed war, in a wave of Iranian retaliatory missile attacks against the occupied territories, important and sensitive areas, including secret spy centers and biological laboratories of the Zionist regime, were targeted and damaged.

