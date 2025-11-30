Iran to not yield to any threat: Navy Cmdr.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani delivered a message on the occasion of Navy Day during a joint morning ceremony of the armed forces in Mazandaran on Sunday. He described the day as a tribute to the faith, courage, and insight of naval personnel who, amid the harshest conditions of events, have upheld Iran’s national power and safeguarded security and honor in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Highlighting the strategic role of the Navy in the history of the Islamic Revolution, Rear Admiral Irani noted that the force has consistently stood firm against threats from sworn enemies, relying on the bravery and dedication of its personnel. He cited the sacrifices of martyrs during the Iran-Iraq War, as well as recent martyrs in confrontations with Israel, as evidence that the Iranian Navy regards the sea as a domain of faith, honor, and valor.

Referring to the navy’s active role in a 12-day operation against Israel, he stressed that the “powerful and intelligent presence” of the naval forces in defense, support, and intelligence activities demonstrates that Iran will not yield to any threat.

Rear Admiral Irani also praised the loyal personnel for exemplifying the true meaning of an army devoted to the nation. He emphasized that today, the Navy, leveraging domestic expertise, self-reliance, and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, continues its path of advancement and excellence. Regular participation in regional exercises, international missions, support for the development of the Makran coast, and contributions to a maritime-based economy illustrate the Navy’s role as a crucial bridge between military power and economic and cultural progress.

