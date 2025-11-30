Iran’s Basij, IRGC at peak of readiness

Brigadier General Hossein Nejat, in an interview, emphasized the high combat readiness of the Tharallah Headquarters, stating that all IRGC personnel and Basij forces are fully prepared to respond to any threat.

He noted that every unit and equipment of the IRGC is at 100% readiness, and the combat preparedness of Iran’s forces has significantly improved compared to the beginning of the recent imposed war by the Israeli regime.

General Nejat asserted that the Israeli regime is on the verge of collapse, adding that “the more the Zionists kill, the greater the hatred of the world’s people toward them will become.”

Responding to questions about whether recent Israeli movements signal another war in the region, he described Israel as “floundering,” likening the regime to a collapsing building that may cause damage to its surroundings, but ultimately predicting its destruction.

MNA/6672632