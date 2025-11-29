Iran air defenses downed 196 Israeli drones during 12-day war

Deputy Commander for Operations of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Reza Khajeh stated that the integrated air defense network comprising both Army and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) units never halted operations despite losses.

“We were not just fighting the Zionist regime; we were fighting NATO and the West,” Khajeh said.

He added that at least 33 countries assisted Israel in the conflict.

He said the threats included cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, stand-off weapons, loitering munitions and stealth fighters.

The commander rejected foreign media claims that Iran had been caught by surprise.

“All air defense systems were on operational alert and monitoring the western skies hours before the first wave,” he said.

The first wave consisted of cruise and stand-off munitions, with no fighter jets initially involved, according to Khajeh.

He confirmed that 35 air defense personnel were martyred during the 12-day war, paying tribute to the 35 air defense martyrs.

Khajeh praised retired officers who volunteered to return to service and highlighted the actions of personnel who remained at their posts despite knowing their positions would be targeted.

He acknowledged weaknesses in some systems but said scientists and defense industries were already working to address them.

Khajeh vowed a stronger response to any future threat.

“I give you my word: if the slightest threat re-emerges against the country, the response will definitely be more crushing,” he said.

He said Iranian-made air defense systems had performed well and described air defense as a relative and constantly evolving field.

Khajeh confirmed that many downed Israeli drones, including Heron, Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 models, were conducting command-and-control and targeting missions.

“By destroying them, we effectively struck the brain of the enemy’s command-and-control network,” he said.

MNA/TSN