Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah cmdr. attack on Lebanon

“It is their right and duty to act in a manner that halts the Zionist violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” Mohammad Raad, head of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc – the political wing of Hezbollah – in the Lebanese parliament, said on Friday in an interview with the al-Modon news portal, according to Press TV.

He noted that the sensible approach is to compel the Israeli enemy to stop its hostilities and fully withdraw from the Lebanese territories.

“The useful stance that we call for and encourage is compelling the enemy to halt hostilities and withdraw, and after that, the border issues can be discussed, and we’re clearly against any political negotiations with the enemy,” Raad said.

The Lebanese legislator noted that US envoy Tom Barrack’s latest initiative has blatantly disregarded the 2024 ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah, and “gone far in calling on Lebanon to surrender and normalize with the Zionist enemy.”

Tabatabai, one of Hezbollah’s founder members, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike last week in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

His targeted assassination marked one of the most significant Israeli violations of the ceasefire with the Lebanese resistance group in the past year, as Washington continues to back Tel Aviv’s widening wars across the region.

Tabatabai, known within the movement as ‘Sayyed Abu Ali’, served as Hezbollah’s chief of staff after the assassination of top-ranking commanders last year and played a key role in its early formation, doctrinal development, and battlefield evolution.

MNA