Israeli assassinations to accelerate its decline

Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, made the remarks during a funeral ceremony held for the Iranain unidentified martyrs in Kerman.

Rezaei stressed that Tel Aviv is making a mistake in believing that assassinations can weaken regional Resistance movements. He argued that each slain commander brings Israel “one step closer to its own end,” emphasizing that these figures are not state-appointed officials but leaders rooted in the will of the people.

Israel launched "a treacherous attack" on residential apartments in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Sunday that killed at least five people, including senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai and four resistance fighters. It also wounded 28 others, including women and children.

Rezaei stated that Resistance in Lebanon has grown stronger even after the killing of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. While noting that Iran does not dictate decisions to other nations, he said Lebanon’s Resistance forces may need to reassess their strategy of patience and restraint, as Israel exploits it.

Reflecting on Iran’s recent 12-day Israeli-imposed war, Rezaei said public resilience prevented the country from suffering the fate of World War–era occupations, adding that without such sacrifices, Iran could have faced catastrophic consequences.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

