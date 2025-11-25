Yemen declares support for Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

The Foreign Ministry of Yemen’s Ansarullah government, in a statement marking the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Haitham al-Tabatabai—killed in an Israeli strike—said he played a key role in defending Lebanon and supporting the broader Axis of Resistance.

The statement stressed that Israel’s policy of assassinations and recurring attacks reflects the regime’s weakness on the battlefield and its inability to achieve its objectives through military means.

Yemen also criticized the complicity of certain Arab and Islamic governments with Tel Aviv and expressed regret over the international community’s silence regarding Israel’s actions in Lebanon and Palestine.

Reaffirming its position, the ministry declared Yemen’s solidarity with the Lebanese people and its support for Lebanon’s Resistance forces.

MNA/6667350