No choice left but confront criminal Israeli regime

He made the remarks in his reaction to the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai who was assassinated by the Israeli regime on Sunday.

The Iranian secuity chief emphasized that the Israeli regime's prime pinister Benjamin Netanyahu will continue his criminal act until everyone realizes that there is no choice but to confront the fake regime of Israel.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Iran’s top security official wrote, “Senior Hezbollah Commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai along with some of his comrades was martyred by the criminal Israeli regime on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA).”

He seized this opportunity to express his condolences to the Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sheikh Naim Qassem and other Hezbollah commanders.

Israel launched a treacherous attack on residential apartments in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Sunday that killed at least five people, including senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai and four resistance fighters. It also wounded 28 others, including women and children.

MA/6666375