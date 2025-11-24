  1. Politics
Nov 24, 2025, 10:48 AM

Larijani:

No choice left but confront criminal Israeli regime

No choice left but confront criminal Israeli regime

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani says that there is no choice left but to confront the criminal Israeli regime.

He made the remarks in his reaction to the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai who was assassinated by the Israeli regime on Sunday.

The Iranian secuity chief emphasized that the Israeli regime's prime pinister Benjamin Netanyahu will continue his criminal act until everyone realizes that there is no choice but to confront the fake regime of Israel.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Iran’s top security official wrote, “Senior Hezbollah Commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai along with some of his comrades was martyred by the criminal Israeli regime on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA).”

He seized this opportunity to express his condolences to the Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sheikh Naim Qassem and other Hezbollah commanders.  

Israel launched a treacherous attack on residential apartments in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Sunday that killed at least five people, including senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai and four resistance fighters. It also wounded 28 others, including women and children.

MA/6666375

News ID 239114
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News