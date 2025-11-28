Warsaw hosts Iran-Poland Political Consultation Meeting

The meeting was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Warsaw Isa Kameli, some of senior directors and experts at the foreign ministries of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the bilateral ties and ongoing programs to strengthen mutual cooperation.

The diplomats of the two countries pointed to the importance of using the existing capacities and upcoming opportunities to strengthen relations between Iran and Poland.

In addition, the two sides emphasized the necessity of using the opportunity of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Focusing on the international issues including Gaza crisis and continuation of genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory and also Ukraine war were of the other issues discussed between Iranian and Polish diplomats.

MA/PR