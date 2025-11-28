  1. Politics
Nov 28, 2025, 10:30 PM

Araghchi, Kallas discuss ties, nuclear issue, intl. devt.

Araghchi, Kallas discuss ties, nuclear issue, intl. devt.

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas held a phone call Friday to discuss ties and regional developments.

 In a telephone conversation on Friday with the EU foreign policy chief, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the continued violations of international law and flagrant violations of international law as a result of the ongoing crimes and aggressions by the Zionist regime in the West Asia region, especially in the occupied Palestine and Lebanon, emphasizing the responsibility of the international community to end the regime's crimes.

The Iranian nuclear issue was also discussed in the phone call, and Araghgchi expressed Iran views on the matter.

The two sides emphasized the importance of continuing contacts and consultations between Iran and the European parties to exchange views on the regional and international matters.

MNA

News ID 239269

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News