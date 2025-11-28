Araghchi, Kallas discuss ties, nuclear issue, intl. devt.

In a telephone conversation on Friday with the EU foreign policy chief, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the continued violations of international law and flagrant violations of international law as a result of the ongoing crimes and aggressions by the Zionist regime in the West Asia region, especially in the occupied Palestine and Lebanon, emphasizing the responsibility of the international community to end the regime's crimes.

The Iranian nuclear issue was also discussed in the phone call, and Araghgchi expressed Iran views on the matter.

The two sides emphasized the importance of continuing contacts and consultations between Iran and the European parties to exchange views on the regional and international matters.

MNA