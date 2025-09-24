"Diplomacy has a chance": EU's Kallas says after Iran meeting

"Diplomacy has a chance. The deadlines are running, and let's see. We need to see some real action also on the Iranian side," Kallas told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with his counterparts from the UK, Germany, and France in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also in attendance.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the recent diplomatic efforts of the past month aimed at finding solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue and preventing further escalation.

MNA/