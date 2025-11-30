Araghchi condoles Sri Lanka over deadly floods, landslides

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi sent a message to Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath expressing sympathy after floods and landslides in Sri Lanka resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

In his message, Araghchi conveyed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended the solidarity of the Iranian government and people to the government and people of Sri Lanka.

The top Iranian diplomat wished patience and comfort for the bereaved families and a swift recovery for all those affected.

