Pakistan tests ballistic missile capable of engaging targets

The test takes place as Pakistan bolsters its defense and maritime security following its brief four-day conflict with nuclear-armed India in May. Both countries traded drone, missile and artillery strikes before Washington brokered a ceasefire on May 10.

Pakistan Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and senior scientists as well as engineers witnessed the flight test, the military said.

“Pakistan Navy conducted a successful test flight of an indigenously developed ship launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, Arab News reported.

“The weapon system is capable of engaging sea as well as ground targets with high precision.”

The military’s media wing said the weapons system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and advanced maneuverability features.

“The successful flight test is a testimony to Pakistan’s technological prowess and Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguard national interests,” the ISPR said.

Earlier in November, the Pakistan Navy conducted a successful flight test of an indigenously developed ship-launched ballistic missile with a range of 350 kilometers.

