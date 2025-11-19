Gaza death toll rises to 69,513 since Oct. 07

They said the number of injuries has risen to 170,745 since the start of the offensive, while a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble, and rescue and civil defense teams are working to reach them.

Meanwhile, the bodies of seven Palestinians arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals in the past 48 hours, including two that were recovered, along with 33 injuries.

The total number of killed Palestinians and injuries since the ceasefire agreement on October 11, 2023, has reached 280 civilians, 672 wounded, and 571 bodies recovered.

MNA