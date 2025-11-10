Gaza death toll surpasses 69,000 since Oct. 07

They stated that the number of documented slain Palestinians is now at least 69,179, in addition to 170,693 wounded and thousands still trapped under rubble.

Rescue teams remain unable to reach many areas due to destroyed infrastructure, unexploded ordnance, and continued attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

In the past 24 hours alone, Gaza hospitals received the bodies of three slain Palestinians —one newly killed, one recovered from beneath collapsed buildings, and one who succumbed to earlier injuries.

These deaths occurred despite the ceasefire agreement announced on October 11, 2025, which Israel has repeatedly violated through drone strikes, artillery shelling, and targeted demolitions.

Since the ceasefire took effect, 242 Palestinians have been killed, 622 injured, and 529 bodies recovered—many from mass graves or collapsed homes.

In addition, Israeli authorities returned 15 bodies of slain Palestinian on Monday via the International Committee of the Red Cross, raising the total number of bodies handed over to 315.

The humanitarian situation remains catastrophic. Gaza’s health system is collapsing under siege and fuel shortages, while civil defense teams are overwhelmed and under-equipped, the report added.

MNA