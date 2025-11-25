Hamas warns Gaza ceasefire may collapse

Hazim Qassem, spokesman for the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said the path toward implementing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire has become increasingly complicated as Israel continues to breach its commitments.

He confirmed that Hamas has met its obligations under the agreement, while “the Israeli regime is still violating the ceasefire,” adding that the group has conveyed this concern to mediators involved in the Cairo negotiations.

Qassem condemned Israel’s recent strike on Beirut’s southern suburb, calling it “a new act of aggression against our ummah and an escalation of regional tensions.”

International organizations have acknowledged that Israel has violated the ceasefire hundreds of times through airstrikes and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip.

MNA/6667360