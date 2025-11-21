  1. World
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in holy Quds

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – The local media in the occupied territories on Friday reported that Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians in the town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied al-Quds.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the two victims, identified as 18-year-old Amro Al-Marbou’ and 16-year-old Sami Al-Mshaikh, were fatally shot by the Israeli forces.

The Israeli forces had raided the town, deploying throughout its streets and positioning snipers on the rooftops of high buildings.

On the same day, a group of Israeli settlers set fire to agricultural land in the village of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah.

The gunfire left the two youths critically wounded, they were transported to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where they were later pronounced dead.

