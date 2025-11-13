Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in West Bank

The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said settlers attacked the Hajjah Hamidah Mosque in Salfit in the northern West Bank, calling it a “heinous crime and a blatant assault on the feelings of Muslims.”

“The attack resulted in parts of the mosque being set on fire and defaced with racist graffiti by settler gangs, who carry out daily assaults on Islamic holy sites and citizens’ properties amid a systematic escalation in both the frequency and nature of these violations,” the ministry statement said.

"The Hamas movement, also condemning this atrocity, emphasized that the Zionists have violated the religious feelings of Muslims and that immediate international action must be taken against such aggressions."

