4 Zionists killed, injured in an operation in West Bank

Four Zionists were wounded, one succumbing to his wounds later, in an attack in the West Bank's Gush Etzion, according to local media, including the Haaretz.

Israeli medics said a man in his 30s was killed in what reports say was a stabbing and ramming attack in the Gush Etzion junction in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed that it received an initial report of a ramming and stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion junction in the West Bank.

The regime's military dispatched its troops to the scene, claiming to have martyred the two Palestinian martyrdom-seeking attackers.

The Israeli military said its troops surrounded the villages in the Etzion Brigade area.

The Times of Israel said that the Israeli troops fired at a woman mistakenly, injuring her.

