Iran more prepared than ever to ward off Israeli attack: FM

In an exclusive interview with The Economist on November 19th in Tehran, Araghchi noted that Iran’s missile capabilities have improved in both quantity and quality since the 12-day war earlier this year, and the lessons learned have bolstered defenses.

When asked about Iran's readiness for potential new Israeli aggression, Araghchi responded that Iran is “even more prepared than [in] the previous war.”

He emphasized that Iran’s missiles are now positioned better, both in terms of quantity and quality. “The best way to prevent a war,” Araghchi stated, “is to be prepared for it. And we are fully prepared.”

Regarding Iran's relationship with Russia, the foreign minister remarked that Moscow provided significant support during the 12-day war, leading to increased cooperation afterward. He said that Iran is further developing its “strategic partnership” with Russia.

On the nuclear issue, Araghchi emphasized that Iran supports reaching a nuclear agreement but insists it must be "fair and balanced."

He rejected US attempts to dictate terms and asserted that the enrichment of uranium remains non-negotiable, although Iran is willing to pledge zero nuclear weapons.

“Zero enrichment is impossible,” he noted, “but zero [nuclear] weapons is possible.” He also mentioned that uranium enrichment “has now stopped” due to the US attacks.

“We don’t have a single good experience with negotiating with the United States,” he said. Nonetheless, the door remains open. “We are ready for negotiation, but not for dictation,” he said.

Over ten years ago, Iran and world powers signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for partial relief from international sanctions. The agreement was finalized on July 14, 2015, after extensive negotiations.

Iran is committed to capping its uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent, reducing the number of centrifuges, and permitting inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in exchange for relief from major sanctions.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions, leading Iran to urge European signatories to uphold their commitments.

However, under US pressure, European countries did not fulfill their obligations, prompting Iran to gradually reduce its compliance and increase uranium enrichment.

The Biden administration also failed to revive the JCPOA, continuing the sanctions policy and allowing the agreement to deteriorate further.

