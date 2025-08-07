  1. Politics
Aug 7, 2025, 8:45 AM

Iran offers condolences to Ghana over helicopter crash

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei offered his condolences over the killing of Ghanaian ministers of defense and environment in a tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Baghaei wrote, “We extend our deep condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic helicopter crash in #Ghana, including Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed in the Adansi area of Ashanti."

Condoling to the families of victims of this tragic incident including defense and environment ministers of Ghana, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman expressed his sympathy with the government and people of Ghana.

A helicopter took off from the capital, Accra, on Wednesday morning and was heading northwest into the interior toward the gold-mining area of Obuasi in the Ashanti region when it went off the radar. The wreckage was later found in the Adansi area of Ashanti.

Ghana's ministers of defense and environment died in a military helicopter crash in the central Ashanti region, along with six other people.

