Pezeshkian emphasizes strengthening of Iran-Oman ties

According to Mehr News Agency, in a Tuesday ceremony marking the presentation of credentials for new Omani Ambassador to Tehran, Yaarub bin Qahtan bin Nasser Albusaidi, President Pezeshkian referred to the people of Oman as brothers, reaffirming that the bilateral relations would continue with strength, stability, and foresight.

He noted the high level of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, stating that the interactions and collaborations are at the highest level, and both sides are committed to deepening and expanding these ties.

The Iranian president also mentioned his recent visit to Muscat, where significant and constructive agreements were reached between the two countries. He stressed the importance of implementing these agreements and encouraged the new ambassador to actively pursue these initiatives to achieve tangible benefits for both nations.

The newly appointed ambassador conveyed warm greetings from Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, expressing the Sultanate's commitment to fostering strong ties with Iran.

Ambassador Albusaidi acknowledged the importance of Iran's role in the region and pledged to work diligently to enhance the comprehensive relationship between the two countries.



The ambassador said he is confident that he will benefit from the Iranian government’s warm and constructive support in fulfilling this important mission.

MNA/President.ir