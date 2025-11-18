  1. Sports
Nov 18, 2025, 3:09 PM

Iran beat Thailand at IFCPF Asia-Oceania

Iran beat Thailand at IFCPF Asia-Oceania

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – Iran's national seven-a-side football team advanced to the semi-finals of IFCPF Asia-Oceania with a 3-1 victory over Thailand in Group B.

According to Mehr News Agency, Iran (the Reds) beat Thailand 3-1 to face Indonesia in the semifinal. 

Seven countries are competing in the games: Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. The top two teams will earn automatic qualification for the 2026 IFCPF World Cup in the United States.

Indonesia is in Group A with Australia and Japan, while Group B features Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The competition started on Sunday, November 16, in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia.

MNA

News ID 238928
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News