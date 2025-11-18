Iran beat Thailand at IFCPF Asia-Oceania

According to Mehr News Agency, Iran (the Reds) beat Thailand 3-1 to face Indonesia in the semifinal.

Seven countries are competing in the games: Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. The top two teams will earn automatic qualification for the 2026 IFCPF World Cup in the United States.

Indonesia is in Group A with Australia and Japan, while Group B features Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The competition started on Sunday, November 16, in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia.

