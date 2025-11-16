Iran defeats Malaysia at IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup 2025

Amir Hossein Ghorbani, Mehdi Dashtaki, Alireza Ahmadi Mogahadam and Moslem Mehrabian (three goals) were on target for Team Melli.

Team Melli will play South Korea and Thailand on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Seven countries are competing in the games: Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. The top two teams will earn automatic qualification for the 2026 IFCPF World Cup in the United States.

Indonesia is in Group A with Australia and Japan, while Group B features Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The competition started on Sunday, November 16, in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia.

