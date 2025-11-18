  1. Politics
Maduro responds to Trump remarks about entering into talks

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, responded to statements made by US President Donald Trump regarding the possibility of entering into talks.

The Venezuelan head of state was emphatic that dialogue is the only way forward. “Only through diplomacy can differences be resolved,” he said, reiterating that “there is no alternative to peace, ” Mehr News Agency reported, quoting Telesur English.

Maduro firmly rejected any scenario of intervention and stressed that the conversation must be on equal terms. “Anyone who wants to talk to Venezuela will talk face to face, but the Venezuelan people cannot be allowed to be massacred.”

He also recalled that Venezuela's position is not new, but rather responds to an “unwavering respect for international law,” as officially communicated in a letter delivered on September 6, 2025

