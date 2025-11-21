Venezuela extends Russian oil ventures

The deepening energy cooperation comes despite sweeping US sanctions on both nations and amid accusations that Washington wants to depose President Nicolas Maduro under the guise of an anti-drug campaign, Russia Today (RT) reported.

The extension, announced on Thursday, allows the joint ventures operating oilfields in western Venezuela to continue until 2041, with lawmakers estimating roughly 91 million barrels of crude over the period and investment of about $616 million. The move follows a broad strategic partnership signed last month by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maduro.

Roszarubezhneft was created in 2020 after the US sanctioned two subsidiaries of state oil firm Rosneft for helping market Venezuelan crude, prompting the company’s retreat from the country. The new state-owned firm soon acquired Rosneft’s Venezuelan assets, allowing Russia to maintain its presence in the sector.

Both nations have faced years of Western restrictions. Venezuela has been subjected to sweeping US measures targeting PDVSA, the financial system, and senior officials, while Russia has faced escalating Ukraine-related sanctions since 2014. Caracas has also remained one of Moscow’s most vocal allies, regularly condemning Western sanctions against Russia and expanding diplomatic and economic cooperation across multiple sectors.

The extension of oil cooperation also comes against the backdrop of increasing US pressure on Venezuela. In recent months, the Pentagon has deployed warships to the Caribbean and has carried out controversial strikes on small boats it claims are involved in drug smuggling from Venezuela. The White House maintains that Maduro is an illegitimate, cartel-linked ruler, fueling speculation that direct military action might be imminent.

