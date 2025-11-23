US intends to start covert operations in Venezuela

The United States is going to start a new phase of applying pressure on Venezuela with the use of covert operations in particular in order to overthrow the government of President Nicolas Maduro, Reuters said, citing sources in the US administration.

It is not known when US President Donald Trump made the decision to start such operations and what their scale would be, but these are to start in coming days, the news agency reported. The US seeks after intensifying pressure on Venezuelan authorities in such way, Reuters informed.

Covert operations, according to news agency sources, will be the first part of new measures against the leader of Venezuela. An attempt to overthrow Maduro is considered among other things.

MNA