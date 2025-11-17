Iran to respond to any new IAEA resolution

According to Mehr News Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, made the remarks in an interview with Al-Masirah network.

Gharibabadi stressed that the United States bears full legal responsibility for the aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

He added that the snapback mechanism did not produce the effect the West expected, and Iran will respond to any new resolution adopted against it at the AEA Board of Governors session.

On Sunday, speaking on the sidelines of the international conference, entitled “International Law Under Attack: Aggression and Defense”, Gharibabadi stated that the three European countries, removed themselves from diplomacy with Iran based on what they did and failed and want to make up for their failure in Vienna.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibabadi pointed to Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), noting that Iran showed good faith with the Un Nuclear Watchdog and reached an agreement in Cairo.

Iran is considering to review its cooperation and interaction with the IAEA, he said, adding that Iran will undertake a fundamental review if a resolution is issued.

