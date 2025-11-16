Israel misused IAEA Info. in precision strike on Iran

Addressing the international conference “International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Defense” in Tehran, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami criticized, "Some countries, by misusing the oversight structure of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), hinder its professional and statute-based implementation.



At the 2025 General Conference in Vienna, Iran proposed a ban on attacks against nuclear facilities under IAEA supervision, Eslami said in this forum, adding, "However, the United States opposed the proposal and prevented the issue from being raised, even though protecting these facilities is a global necessity, as the threat of attack affects all countries."

AEOI's head said, "The information provided to the IAEA is confidential and should not be turned into a tool for threats or misuse by adversaries. In recent years, dozens of research centers in the US and Europe have continuously produced content and created narratives targeting Iran’s nuclear program."

These actions demonstrate that the goal is not merely the destruction of facilities, but also weakening Iran’s national and deterrent capabilities, he added.

