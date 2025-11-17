Europe on path to discrediting the IAEA 

The next round of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting will be held in Vienna and as before, the three countries of Britain, Germany, and France, continuing their anti-Iranian agenda, intend to present a draft resolution at this meeting. Although this draft is also based on the report of Rafael Grossi for the Agency to have immediate access to detailed information about nuclear material stocks, it is a repetitive action and lacks international significance.

Regarding the goals of this movement, the following points can be noted:

1. According to the agenda published by the Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the review of Iran’s nuclear programs will be pursued within the framework of the safeguards agreements and will no longer be related to the expired Security Council Resolution 2231. Therefore, the possible resolution of the three European countries, with the end of the Resolution 2231 and the removal of the Iran issue from the JCPOA agenda of the Board of Governors, has no legal value.

In fact, this action is considered a kind of abuse of international mechanisms to revive an irrational perspective and abuse of the numerical majority of supporters of the European troika in the Board of Governors. The three European countries are trying to continue to assert themselves in their resolution by making baseless and illegal claims and pursuing obsolete and JCPOA-related issues on the sidelines of the Board of Governors' programs.

2. The hidden goal of France, England and Germany, with the support of the United States in drafting the resolution, is to institutionalize Iran’s differences with the Agency and increase Tehran’s distrust of the Agency’s Director General, Rafael Grossi. In fact, relying on the votes of the members of the Board of Governors, who are usually elected from among the supporters of the West, these European countries are trying to keep this institution on their side by approving an anti-Iranian resolution and increasing the gap between Iran and the Agency.

In the meantime, if the Agency and Grossi personally act by adopting a technical and non-political approach, they can hope for the future of cooperation with Iran, but adopting political approaches and playing on the European field will naturally deprive this institution of cooperation with Iran. Tehran has repeatedly stated that issuing political resolutions has no technical value and lacks legal validity.

3. Considering the expiration of Resolution 2231 and its ratification by Russia and China as the two permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the time has come for the member countries of the Board of Governors to independently oppose the illegal and unilateral actions of the United States and the three European countries regarding the Iranian nuclear issue and support Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy. There is no doubt that unjustified and unconstructive movements by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany will not help to remove Iran's distrust of the Agency, and any unconventional action by the Agency will confirm Iran's view that the IAEA's positions are untechnical.

4. The Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of the law and the resolution of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) and the decisions of the Iran Supreme National Security Council, continues to cooperate with the Agency, and at the same time will pursue the path of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. The Iranian people consider the use of nuclear energy to be their inalienable right and a necessity for progress in peaceful fields such as industry, health, agriculture, and medicine, and will continue on this path, ignoring the pressure of few Western countries.

MNA/