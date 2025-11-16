4 cops shot in rural Kansas while responding to residence

The shooting was around 10:30 a.m. Three Osage County sheriff’s deputies and one Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were shot, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

Their conditions are “still very fluid,” Underwood said, New York Post reported.

A male suspect died from gunshot wounds, leaders from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and state Highway Patrol said.

One other male was injured and taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

MA/PR