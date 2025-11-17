Dozens of Indian pilgrims killed in bus accident in S Arabia

The bus had 46 passengers, said VC Sajjanar in a news conference, adding that one man who survived the accident had been admitted to an intensive care unit in a local hospital.

Most of the victims are from Hyderabad, which is in southern Telangana state, BBC reported.

The pilgrims were travelling from the Islamic holy city of Mecca to Medina when the accident took place, the Telangana government said in a statement.

They had gone to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage, which is a shorter version of Hajj, the biggest Islamic pilgrimage.

Mr Sajjanar said that an oil tanker was involved in the accident but did not give more details.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in a post on X that he was "deeply saddened" by the news of the accident and that Indian authorities were in close contact with officials in Saudi Arabia.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance," he wrote.

Control rooms have been set up in Jeddah and Hyderabad to assist the families of the victims, the report added.

