9 people hurt in mass shooting at Ohio Party

The scene in north-eastern Ohio was chaotic as some people fled and first responders performed life-saving measures, police said, The Guardian reported.

The shooting happened at about 12.15am local time in Bath Township, about 15 miles (24 km) north-west of Akron.

It was one of at least 365 mass shootings – cases in which there are four or victims – that occurred in the US so far this year as of Sunday, according to the nonpartisan Gun Violence Archive. The US’s perennially high numbers of mass shootings have prompted many to call for more substantial gun control, though Congress has largely been unwilling or unable to address that issue.

At a Sunday morning news conference, Vito Sinopoli, the police chief, said the seriousness of the victims’ injuries was not clear. It also was not immediately clear if all nine people were shot – one person’s leg injury may have been caused by a fall, he said.

It was not immediately known what sparked the shooting and how many people fired guns, he said. No arrests were announced.

