Russia, China, Arab states oppose US Gaza stabilization force

The Chinese and the Russians --two veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council-- have called for the “Board of Peace” under US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan to be removed from the resolution entirely, according to four UN diplomats briefed on the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations, AP reported.

In the latest draft released late Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the US maintains the language around the board while providing further commitment to Palestinian self-determination although the language remains weak.

While some of the responses to the US proposal reflect typical negotiations between countries --with detailed back-and-forth and revisions in language-- the objection to the transitional board indicates that wide gaps have emerged between some members of the UN’s most powerful body and the US following more than two years of war.

At the same time, other members said quick action would avoid upending the progress toward peace, one diplomat said.

That was the message Thursday from the US mission to the UN, which said in a statement that the “attempts to sow discord” have “grave, tangible and entirely avoidable consequences for Palestinians in Gaza.” It urged the council to unite and pass the resolution.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also has called on the council to pass the resolution without delay, the report added.

