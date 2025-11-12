  1. World
Israeli regime targets Gaza's Beit Lahiya with airstrikes

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Israeli warplanes have launched three air strikes on the northeastern area of Beit Lahiya, local media said on Wednesday.

Al-Jazeera cited journalists on the ground as reporting that Israeli forces have targeted areas east of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza with artillery shelling.

In the meantime, Al-Jazeera also said Israeli warplanes launched three air strikes on the northeastern area of Beit Lahiya, also on Wednesday. 

It also reported that gunfire was heard from the Israeli army stationed east of al-Bureij camp in central Gaza.

Moreover, the Israeli forces continued raids across the occupied West Bank, demolishing structures and detaining Palestinians, Al-Jazeera reported.

All this happening in violation of the truce brokered by the US President Donald Trump, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt. 

