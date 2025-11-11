US distributes revised draft resolution to UNSC on Gaza

According to the sources as reported by Al Jazeera, the revised draft resolution urges all parties to implement the Gaza conflict resolution plan immediately and fully.

It stated that the draft resolution welcomes the establishment of a Peace Council and describes it as a transitional governing body to oversee the administration of Gaza.

It pointed out that the draft resolution calls for the full resumption of aid to Gaza in coordination with the United Nations.

The draft resolution permits the establishment of an international force to stabilize Gaza under unified leadership, which will work with Egypt and Israel to disarm and protect civilians.

Additionally, the draft resolution allows the Peace Council to create temporary executive bodies to manage civilian authority in Gaza.

The draft resolution urges the World Bank and donors to establish a fund to support the reconstruction of Gaza.

It also states that Israel's withdrawal from Gaza will occur in phases according to disarmament criteria, as well as the existence of temporary security arrangements in the vicinity of the Strip until threats are neutralized.

The draft allows for the presence of the Peace Council in Gaza until the end of 2027, pending other Security Council measures.

The draft resolution calls on governments and organizations to contribute personnel and funding for the Peace Council in Gaza and stipulates that the Gaza Peace Council will govern in accordance with international legal principles.

The draft resolution offers clearer conditions and sequencing for the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip.

