  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 13, 2025, 8:42 PM

Israeli air defenses launches interceptors at false target

Israeli air defenses launches interceptors at false target

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – Israeli air defenses launched two interceptor missiles at false targets in the Gaza envelope, the regime media reported Thursday afternoon.

Alert sirens were called off in the occupied Palestinian territories twice by mistake on Thursday, fearing an attack by the Palestinian resistance, Isralei media said.

In this regard, the Israeli army spokesman announced that on Thursday evening that, sirens were sounded in Sderot,  NirAm, and kibbutz Mefalsim, and an interceptor missile was fired at false target.

Minutes after the interceptor missile was fired, alert sirens were sounded again in the Miram area in the Gaza Strip envelope.

The Israeli media again announced that the regime's air defenses fired a missile to intercept a false target in the Gaza Strip.

MNA/ISN1404082214123

News ID 238716

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News