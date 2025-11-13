Israeli air defenses launches interceptors at false target

Alert sirens were called off in the occupied Palestinian territories twice by mistake on Thursday, fearing an attack by the Palestinian resistance, Isralei media said.

In this regard, the Israeli army spokesman announced that on Thursday evening that, sirens were sounded in Sderot, NirAm, and kibbutz Mefalsim, and an interceptor missile was fired at false target.

Minutes after the interceptor missile was fired, alert sirens were sounded again in the Miram area in the Gaza Strip envelope.

The Israeli media again announced that the regime's air defenses fired a missile to intercept a false target in the Gaza Strip.

