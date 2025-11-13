'Israel' sent Palestinians into suspected explosive tunnels

According to Reuters, citing its sources, US intelligence collected last year reportedly captured Israeli officials discussing incidents in which Palestinians were sent into Gaza tunnels that Israeli forces suspected might contain explosives.

The scheme has also been widely deployed during raids on the West Bank.

The intelligence was shared with the White House and examined by the US intelligence community during the final weeks of former President Joe Biden’s administration. International law prohibits the use of civilians as shields during military operations.

Officials within the Biden administration had long expressed concern over media reports suggesting Israeli soldiers were using Palestinians to shield themselves in Gaza.

The new intelligence reportedly provided Washington with its own confirmation on the issue, which had not been previously reported.

The officials said the intelligence raised questions about how widely such tactics were employed and whether Israeli soldiers were acting under guidance from military leaders.

They did not clarify whether the Palestinians mentioned were detainees or civilians. Reuters was unable to determine whether the Biden administration shared the intelligence with the Israeli government.

The Israeli army alleged in a statement that “it prohibits the use of civilians as human shields or coercing them in any way to participate in military operations.”

The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division is reportedly investigating “suspicions involving Palestinians in military missions.”

Former US officials said the intelligence on the Israeli army's conduct circulated alongside other sensitive information that suggested potential war crimes.

MNA