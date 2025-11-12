Venezuela conducts military drills amid fears of US strikes

Venezuela says it has begun large-scale military exercises with the goal of protecting its airspace against potential foreign aggression.

The army, militias, police and community leaders affiliated to the government of Nicolás Maduro are said to be involved in the drills, which started throughout the country on Tuesday, according to Euronews.

“We will continue in our determination to prepare ourselves to defend our homeland in all areas, whatever the threat, its intensity, its proportion,” said Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino López in statements broadcast on state television.

These maneuvers are taking place in the context of growing tension with the US, following the Trump administration's order to send warships close to Venezuela.

The US has conducted multiple air strikes on ships in the Caribbean in recent months, including one announced by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth earlier this week.

Hegseth said the latest attack targeted two alleged drug trafficking boats in the eastern Pacific, killing six people.

At least 75 people have been killed in a total of 19 strikes since the Trump administration launched its anti-drug offensive in the region.

Maduro has accused the US government of “fabricating” a war against him.

