Tehran to host Conf. on Intl. Law under Assault

The conference will be attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, some senior political officials, elites, prominent thinkers, and representatives of prominent think-tanks in Iran and the world in the field of diplomacy and international politics.

The conference will bring together 350 Iranian and foreign guests, including diplomatic delegations, scholars, and analysts from France, Italy, Greece, Lebanon, Iraq, Ireland, Slovakia, England, Finland, Russia and a number of regional countries.

The event will include four specialized panels that will discuss topics about the Israeli and US act of aggression against Iran in June, the threats to Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the review of regional security arrangements.

On June 13, the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 consecutive days. The United States later escalated the conflict by striking three of Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

In retaliation for the US attacks, Iranian forces also targeted al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar —the largest American military installation in West Asia— with a barrage of missiles.

The confrontation came to an end on June 24, when a ceasefire was enforced.

