US announces 'Op Southern Spear' amid push toward Venezuela

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed that, under President Donald Trump's directive, the Pentagon launched the operation, claiming it would "secure our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people."

The launch of the operation comes as Trump was briefed earlier this week on a series of military options for Venezuela, according to four sources familiar with the matter, Al Mayadeen TV EN website reported.

While Trump has yet to make a final decision, CNN stated, he is reportedly assessing the potential outcomes and consequences of a broader campaign targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government.

According to CNN, Wednesday’s meeting included an updated set of military proposals, though a source close to the briefing emphasized that Trump had not moved closer to a decision. Another individual familiar with the discussions said the options largely mirrored those already under review within the Pentagon and previously reported in public sources.

Over recent months, the United States has expanded its naval, air, and ground presence across the Caribbean, with officials in Washington claiming the operations are aimed at "strengthening counter-narcotics and counterterrorism capabilities." The move marks one of the most significant deployments to SOUTHCOM waters in years.

The escalation coincides with a series of strikes authorized by US President Donald Trump since early September. US military forces have targeted what Washington described as drug-trafficking vessels across the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific.

According to US defense briefings, these operations have resulted in the destruction of approximately 20 vessels and the deaths of at least 75 individuals as of November 10.

MNA