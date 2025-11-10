Israel conducts fresh drone attack on southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone targeted an area on the outskirts of the town of Al-Humairi, in Tyre, southern Lebanon.

No more details have been released about the Israeli drone attack.

Despite the ceasefire reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut, the Zionist regime continues to target various areas of Lebanon almost daily.

These attacks come while the Lebanese government is unable to take any action to counter these attacks and is seeking to disarm the Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

The flights of Israeli drones and fighter jets over Lebanese airspace have become a routine thing amid silence of the Lebanese government.

MA/6651303