Lebanese gov. deplores Israeli repeated aggression

The regime’s military claimed it was targeting alleged Hezbollah sites on Thursday, once again accusing the Lebanese resistance group of refusing to disarm.

Despite the truce, the occupation forces have maintained near-daily attacks on Lebanese soil. Hezbollah said it remains committed to the ceasefire but will not surrender its weapons while Israeli aggression persists, Al Jazeera reported.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the attacks as “a full-fledged crime under international humanitarian law,” condemning the regime for “terrorizing and forcibly displacing civilians.” He added that Israel’s behavior over the past year “shows its rejection of any negotiated settlement.”

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes struck residential neighborhoods in Tyre’s Toura area, killing a Lebanese man and wounding eight others. Another civilian was injured in Tayr Debba.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent said the attacks were widely viewed as an escalation, occurring just hours after Hezbollah issued an open letter to Lebanon’s leadership reaffirming its defensive stance.

The regime’s fighter jets also violated Lebanese airspace over Beirut’s southern suburbs, a provocative act often used as psychological warfare.

