Israeli regime conducts 3 airstrikes in S Lebanon on Saturday

According to the latest report by Lebanese Al-Manar TV EN website, an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the town of Baraachit on Saturday afternoon. there was no reports of possible casualties in the new aggression.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry said that at least one was killed and four were injured in the Israeli drone strike on a car in Braachit.

Also on Saturday morning, Al-Manar’s correspondent reported that an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the Al-Kasa’ir area in Mays al-Jabal, as part of a series of ongoing assaults on civilians and property.

In a separate attack, enemy drones targeted a jeep in the Jina’am area between Shebaa and Rashaya al-Wadi. The targeting resulted in the immediate martyrdom of two people, Al-Manar said.

This escalation follows another attack earlier today, in which enemy aircraft raided a civilian “Rapid” car at approximately 8:00 AM on the Bint Jbeil-Saff al-Hawa road, near the Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital.

MNA